Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

