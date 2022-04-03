Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.