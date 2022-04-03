DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

