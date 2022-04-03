Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report sales of $779.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.98 million and the lowest is $773.20 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 236,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

