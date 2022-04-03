eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,037,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.