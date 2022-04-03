eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

