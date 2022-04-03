Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.37. 1,175,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

