Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.37. 1,175,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

