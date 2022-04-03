Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
