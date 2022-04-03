Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

