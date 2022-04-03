Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

