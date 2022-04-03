Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
