Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Up 54.3%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) rose 54.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

