Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Up 54.3%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) rose 54.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elio Motors (ELIO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.