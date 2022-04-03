Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.