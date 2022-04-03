Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insider Sells $445,278.90 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EMR stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

