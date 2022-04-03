Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insider Sells $445,278.90 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EMR stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.
About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
