Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after buying an additional 717,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

