Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 215,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,777. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.