Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge stock opened at C$58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

