Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.79.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 29.84 and its 200 day moving average is 29.20. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

