Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.20. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.