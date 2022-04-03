Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Morgan Stanley

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,410 ($18.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.93) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,269 ($16.62). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 925.43.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.52), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,226,538.28).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

