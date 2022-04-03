Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,193. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.