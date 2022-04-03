Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $13.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

