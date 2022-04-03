Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

