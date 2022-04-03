Enviva Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,680 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

EVA stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

