Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE ENZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 35,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,351. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

