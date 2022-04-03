EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

EQT stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

