Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $246,413.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

