Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 370.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.97.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

