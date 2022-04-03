Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.