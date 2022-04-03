Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 393 put options.
EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
