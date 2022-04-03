Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 393 put options.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

