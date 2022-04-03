Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $34.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

