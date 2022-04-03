Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.55.

Carvana stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $97.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

