Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 538,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ETRN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.