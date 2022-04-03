Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 945,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,965. The stock has a market cap of $311.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

