Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.09.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $274.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.07 and its 200-day moving average is $319.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

