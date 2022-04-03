Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Tops $517.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $81,584.65 and $517.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.94 or 0.07523509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00099233 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

