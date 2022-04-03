Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $215.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

