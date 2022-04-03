EUNO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.82 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $3,165.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00361668 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,499,234,438 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

