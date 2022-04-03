Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

