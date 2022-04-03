Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

