Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 542.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $21.54 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.