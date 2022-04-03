Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

