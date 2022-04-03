Exane Derivatives Has $54,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after buying an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE EQR opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

