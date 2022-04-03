Exane Derivatives Invests $39,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,424.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

