Exane Derivatives Purchases 276 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $150.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.92.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

