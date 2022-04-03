Exane Derivatives Purchases New Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

