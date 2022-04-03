Exane Derivatives Sells 2,189 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter.

BDEC opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

