Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.