Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.