eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,417 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.