Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

EXFY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 669,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.